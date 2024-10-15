Full online edition: The Shopper Newspaper 10-16-24

The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication.

The Shopper Newspaper 10-16-24

This week’s edition of The Shopper Newspaper features: Fall Home Improvement; Vacancy on Bellows Falls Board of Trustees; DNA confirms rare sturgeon fish in Connecticut River; First robotics club meeting a success; and Meet the Candidates for Springfield State Rep.

Every publication also has Arts & Entertainment, Ron Patch’s local history article, obituaries, events calendar, classifieds, church services, and more.