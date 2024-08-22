Upper Valley Aquatic Center announces new head swim team coach

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. – The Upper Valley Aquatic Center (UVAC) is excited to announce the appointment of Kevin Blum as the new Head Swim Team Coach. With an impressive and diverse background in both collegiate and club coaching, Blum brings a wealth of experience and a track record of success to UVAC.

Blum joins UVAC after serving as the associate head swimming coach at the University of Hawaii, where he helped lead both the men’s and women’s teams to dominant MPSF championship titles. During his time, the team broke eight school records in 2023, and another seven school records in 2024. Blum’s collegiate coaching experience also includes his tenure as assistant coach at Boston College from 2019-2021, where he co-led Alex Sobers to the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Prior to coaching at the collegiate level, Blum spent 18 years coaching club. He started the Rattler swim club in Los Angeles, and over 11 years coached swimmers to Nationals, Olympic Trials, and on to the U.S.A. National Junior and National Teams. Additional club coaching stints included being the director of coaching at Surrey Park Swim Club in Australia, as well as with the Marlins of Raleigh, where the team took first place at the 2015 Futures championships and earned U.S.A. Swimming Club Excellence Gold status, ranking as the number two club team in the United States.

Blum’s dedication to coaching excellence is reflected in the numerous awards and recognitions he has received throughout his career, including the American Swim Coaches Association (ASCA) Award of Excellence, and being named to the U.S.A. coaching staff for the 2013 World University Games. His commitment to athlete development is evident, having coached over 40 athletes at club level to achieve their first Futures, Junior Nationals, or Nationals qualifying performances. “We are thrilled to welcome Kevin Blum to the UVAC family,” said Joe Major, executive director of UVAC. “Kevin’s extensive coaching background, his proven ability to develop top-tier athletes, and his passion for swimming align perfectly with our mission to foster excellence in aquatics. We are confident that Kevin will lead our swim team to new heights.”

Blum holds a B.S. in recreation management from California State University, Northridge (CSUN), where he was also a Division I swimmer for the CSUN Matadors. His personal playing history and deep understanding of the sport have shaped his coaching philosophy, making him an invaluable asset to the UVAC community. Blum is set to begin his role immediately, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact he will have on our swim team and the broader UVAC community.

The Upper Valley Aquatic Center, located in White River Junction, Vt., is a state-of-the-art facility offering a wide range of aquatic programs, including swim lessons, competitive swimming, water fitness, and family recreation. UVAC is dedicated to promoting health, fitness, and wellness through aquatics, and is committed to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all members of the community. For more information, please contact Kristen Hogan, communications director, at khogan@uvacswim.org, or 802-296-2850 extension 111.