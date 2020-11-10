The EdgarMay Thanksgiving Day 5k

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Edgar May Health and Recreation Center will host its 8th annual Thanksgiving Day 5k Thursday, Nov. 26. This year the annual tradition will look significantly different due to Covid-19 with the event changes being implemented to keep participants, volunteers, and the community safe.

This year’s course will be at the Toonerville Trail in Springfield. The Toonerville Trail offers the perfect setting for a socially distanced event. The event will also be chip timed, allowing for runners to start independently every 20-30 seconds avoiding a mass start.

At this time, the race will only be open to Vermont residents due to Vermont Department of Health travel guidelines. Other safety protocols being implemented include a reduction in the total participants to 100; groups of 25 runners will be starting at approximately 9 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 9:30 a.m., and 9:45 a.m. This year there will not be a pre-race or post-race gathering; instead times will be uploaded immediately after participants finish so runners can check their time from their cars. Participants will also be required to wear a mask through the check-in process right up till they start the race as well as complete a health screening at check-in time.

With so many outdoor running events having been canceled since March, the EdgarMay felt it could safely provide this active outlet on day where Americans traditionally consume the most amount of calories. Edgar May Health and Recreation Center Director Christian Craig stated, “We had a number of local people ask if there was any way we could continue this tradition this year and after some careful planning and event adaptations, including a much smaller event, we are confident that we can offer a fun, competitive race with safety at the forefront.”

For participants that want to continue the tradition of walking or running with families Thanksgiving morning, but are unable to travel to Springfield or would prefer to avoid a group setting there will also be a virtual option. All participants virtual or in-person will receive a race t-shirt.

Due to race day registrations not being permitted and a strict cap of 100 entries, early registration is highly recommended. Each participant will receive a t-shirt and be entered to win a number of prices that will be mailed out the day after the event. Bullitt Timing will be on hand to ensure each participant receives an instant accurate time. For more information about the event, contact the Edgar May Health and Recreation Center at 802-885-2568. Participants may register online at www.active.com/springfield-vt/running/distance-running-races/edgarmay-thanksgiving-day-5k-2020.