Support your local Stingray Swim Team at Casino Night

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Dive into an exciting evening of fun and fundraising at the Splash for Cash: Casino Night to support the Connecticut River Valleys Stingrays. Join us on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 6-9 p.m., at the Crown Point County Club, located at 155 Golf Course Road, Springfield, Vt.

Get ready to test your luck with thrilling casino games, including blackjack, roulette, bingo, and a human slot machine. Guests must be 18 years or older to participate, so bring your friends and make it a night to remember.

Event Highlights include cash prizes, a 50-50 raffle, and a Casino Royale 50-50 special raffle.

The Crown Point Pub will be open for regular business, offering a perfect spot to grab a drink and enjoy the festivities.

All proceeds from this event will benefit the Connecticut River Valleys Stingrays, helping to support our local swim team and their ongoing programs.

Don’t miss your chance to have a great time while contributing to the community. Mark your calendars and join us for a night of excitement, camaraderie, and charitable giving.

For more information, please contact Krissie Pelletier at kreinpelletier@gmail.com.