Stingrays have successful first meet of the season

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Connecticut River Valley Stingrays youth swim team competed in the Dorsi Raynolds Memorial Swim Meet at the Upper Valley Aquatic Center on Saturday, Nov. 9, and Sunday, Nov. 10.

“This was our first meet of the season,” says Stingrays swim coach Julia Lamb, “and there were a lot of nerves from both new and experienced swimmers.”

Despite the nerves, the team had a great first showing. Aquinna Allen, 8, of Chester, and Emily Arnold, 9, of Putney, achieved bronze standard in the 25-yard and 50-yard breaststroke respectively. Dean Long, 12, of Peru, achieved the bronze cut in the 50-yard fly, and came in sixth place in the 500-yard freestyle, where he also made his best times.

Several other swimmers also accomplished their best times during the meet. Fiona McFarland, 13, of Windsor, had her best time in the 100-yard freestyle, and Carl Johnson, 13, achieved his best time in the 100-yard backstroke. Lizzy Warren, 12, of Springfield, knocked 30 seconds off her 50-yard fly. Ella Pelletier, 12, of Chester, achieved her best times in the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard individual medley (IM). Janey Whipple, 10, also of Springfield, beat her best times in the 100-yard IM and the 200-yard freestyle, and Nora Waters, 9, of Perksinsville, had her best time in the 50-yard backstroke.

A few Stingrays were competing for the first time, including Caleb Root, 11, of Weathersfield; Nizhoni Trahan, 10, of Bellows Falls; and Evita Pelletier, 7, of Chester. Root competed in the 50-yard breaststroke and 50-yard freestyle. Trahan had an awesome showing in the 50-yard backstroke and 50-yard breaststroke, and Pelletier swam in the 25-yard backstroke. Roxcy Cammock, 13, of Windsor, stepped out of her comfort zone and competed in the 200-yard breaststroke for the first time.

“We raced well,” Lamb concluded. “It was impressive to see how supportive the kids were of each other.”

The Stingrays will travel to Upper Valley Aquatic Center for their next meet on Dec. 6-8. For more information on the Stingrays youth swim team, contact coach Julia Lamb at jlamb@edgarmay.org.