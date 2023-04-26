Springfield Unified Basketball gets wins against Hartford, Middlebury

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Monday, April 17, after Springfield returned from their spring break, the Cosmos hosted their second home game to the Hartford Hurricanes.

The Cosmos took a 16-10 lead in the first quarter, with buckets from Lexy Bills, Emily Toner, Isaiah Short, Alana Blum, and Sebastian Salls.

Coming off strong in the second quarter was senior Tim Jackson with eight points, along with four from Toner, two from Bills, and two from freshman Salls. These buckets gave the Cosmos a 32-26 lead at the half.

In the third quarter, Springfield was able to hold the Hurricanes to scoring seven points to Springfield’s 10, which allowed them to keep the lead at 42-33. First time scorer Brianna Salo chipped in two points along with Patrick Toner’s two.

In the 4th quarter, buckets from Bills, Jackson, Blum and Salls allowed Springfield to clinch the win. Total points for the night were: Tim Jackson with 14, Emily Toner with 10, Lexy Bills and Sebastian Salls each had eight, Alana Blum brought in four for the night, and Brianna Salo and Isaiah Short each chipped in two points.

The Cosmos then trekked north to take on the Middlebury Tigers on Wednesday, April 19. The trek was worthwhile, as Springfield brought home a win, which brings them to a 2-1 record with three games left to play before playoffs.

After the almost two-hour ride, the Cosmos began the game with points from Bills, E. Toner, and Blum. Senior Blum was a threat to the Tigers with her aggressive rebounds and steals, however, the Tigers took a lead of 12-8 in the first quarter and a 22-16 lead at the half. Tigers #24 Stephen Nucilo and #30 Jayden Mahoney scored a total of 14 points in the first half, and controlled the boards.

In the second half of the game, the Cosmos held the Tigers to scoring only two points, with strong defense from the whole team. Blum’s strong defense and steals allowed her to land four points in the third quarter, with buckets also from Salo, Bills, Jackson, and P. Toner. Each Cosmo was ready for battle, guarding with enthusiasm and aggressiveness to not let their opponents score a basket. The Cosmos worked as a team, followed directions, and persevered throughout the contest. With the increase in defense and perseverance, the Cosmos ended the quarter with a 28-24 lead.

In the fourth quarter, the Tigers could not keep up with the determination from each Cosmos player. Springfield doubled the Tigers’ points with 12-6 in the 4th quarter. Bills and E. Toner each scored four, and a basket from Jackson and Sam Bailey allowed Springfield to stay on top of their game and end with the win.

For the evening, Lexy Bills led the Cosmo with 14 points, Tim Jackson with eight, Alana Blum and E. Toner each with six, and P. Toner, Brianna Salo and Sam Bailey each chipped in two.