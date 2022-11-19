Springfield Elks Soccer Shoot

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Two young ladies from the Springfield area represented the Vermont Elks Association and Springfield Elks Lodge #1560 at the recent Elks Regional Soccer Shoot in Augusta, Maine. They got to go there by competing locally and at the Vermont Elks State Soccer shoot and winning at both venues. The ladies and their parents were shown a great weekend in Maine with all expenses paid by the Vermont Elks Association.

Brynlee Snide and Ava Johnson, both of the Springfield school system, did well and represented their town and local Elks Lodge proudly. They competed against kids from all the New England states and up-state New York. They are at a young enough age to be able to compete again next year in this Elks function locally and work their way back to Maine again.

The proud parents of Snide are Jason Snide and Jennifer Goodrich and Johnson’s parents are Chad Johnson and Carly Hozkiewicz.