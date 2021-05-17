Springfield Dam Run is back for 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Dam Run is back! After taking off 2020 due to Covid-19, the 15th Annual Dam Run will take place Saturday, May 22. The Dam Run was founded by Joseph Cerniglia Jr. of Springfield, Vt. After going through his own journey from being inactive to active, Joe wanted others to begin the same journey and created an event that gets people moving. Joe has gone on to complete significant athletic achievements including, a seven-time Ironman finisher, Ironman World Championship in Kailua Kona, Hawaii, and qualified for the Boston Marathon multiple times, proving it is not where you start your journey but where you finish. Currently a USAT certified coach, Joe continues to give back to his community through events like the Dam Run.

The purpose of the annual Springfield Dam Run and Fun Run is to promote an active, healthy lifestyle, as well as provide an opportunity for family and friends to get together and be a part of their local community. This year, the Dam Run takes on even more importance as the Covid-19 pandemic winds down and people look to get out and get active.

Edgar May Health and Recreation Center Executive Director Christian Craig stated, “We are looking forward to having a live in-person event again. After nearly 13 months of virtual or no races, it will be great to get out and run or walk with others!”

This year’s event will comply with all Covid-19 guidelines required by the state of Vermont Guidelines for events.

In addition to a race/walk, there will also be some great prizes available at the ceremony immediately after the finish. Prizes have been donated by Jake’s South Street Market, Springfield Cinemas, Riverside Restaurant, VINS, Montshire Museum, Woodbury Florists, Tina’s Hallmark, and the Springfield Library.

This event would not be possible without the great support it receives from local businesses and sponsors. A special thank you to this year’s sponsors: HB Energy, Mascoma Bank, Lawrence and Wheeler Insurance, Cota and Cota Inc., Wellwood Orchards, The Melanson Company, Springfield Elks, Bibens Ace Hardware, Muse and Associates, and Willow Farm Pet Services.

All proceeds from the Springfield Dam Run are donated to local charities. If you would like to register for this year’s event, you can register at Joe’s Discount Beverage, the Edgar May Health and Recreation Center, or online at www.active.com. For more information, call 802-885-2568.