Springfield Basketball schedule

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield High School Boys Basketball Team schedule for the months of April and May is as follows: there will be a home game against Hartford on Monday, April 17, at 4 p.m. There will be an away game against Middlebury on Wednesday, April 19, at 4 p.m. There will be an away game against Otter Valley on Monday, April 24, at 3 p.m. There will be an away game against Mill River on Wednesday, April 26, time to be decided. There will be a home game on Friday, May 5, against Burr & Burton at 4 p.m.

We wanted to share with you our schedule this season in hopes that you can attend our home games. We look forward to seeing you there.