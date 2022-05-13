Spring Sports Schedule, May 14-20

REGION – Game schedules are subject to change. For more information about an individual game or team, go to the schools’ athletic department websites. If you would like to submit sports news or photos from a recent game, please email editor@vermontjournal.com.
Saturday, May 14 –
Boys Baseball
Bellows Falls at Springfield, 11 a.m.
Mt. St. Joseph at Green Mountain, 11 a.m.
Girls Softball
Green Mountain at Bellows Falls, 12 p.m.
Monday, May 16 –
Boys Baseball
Leland and Gray at Mt. St. Joseph, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Softball
Monadnock at Fall Mountain, 4 p.m.
Leland and Gray at Proctor, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 17 –
Boys Baseball
Springfield at Rivendell, 4:30 p.m.
Woodstock at Bellows Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Green Mountain at Mill River, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Softball
Woodstock Union at Bellows Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Poultney at Green Mountain, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 18 –
Girls Softball
Conant at Fall Mountain, 4 p.m.
Thursday, May 19 –
Boys Baseball
Springfield at Woodstock, 4:30 p.m.
Green Mountain at Leland and Gray, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Softball
Green Mountain at Leland and Gray, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, May 20 –
Girls Softball
Bellows Falls at Poultney, 7 p.m.