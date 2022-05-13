Spring Sports Schedule, May 14-20

REGION – Game schedules are subject to change. For more information about an individual game or team, go to the schools’ athletic department websites. If you would like to submit sports news or photos from a recent game, please email editor@vermontjournal.com.

Saturday, May 14 –

Boys Baseball

Bellows Falls at Springfield, 11 a.m.

Mt. St. Joseph at Green Mountain, 11 a.m.

Girls Softball

Green Mountain at Bellows Falls, 12 p.m.

Monday, May 16 –

Boys Baseball

Leland and Gray at Mt. St. Joseph, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Softball

Monadnock at Fall Mountain, 4 p.m.

Leland and Gray at Proctor, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 17 –

Boys Baseball

Springfield at Rivendell, 4:30 p.m.

Woodstock at Bellows Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Green Mountain at Mill River, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Softball

Woodstock Union at Bellows Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Poultney at Green Mountain, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 18 –

Girls Softball

Conant at Fall Mountain, 4 p.m.

Thursday, May 19 –

Boys Baseball

Springfield at Woodstock, 4:30 p.m.

Green Mountain at Leland and Gray, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Softball

Green Mountain at Leland and Gray, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, May 20 –

Girls Softball

Bellows Falls at Poultney, 7 p.m.