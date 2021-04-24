Spring sports schedule, April 29-May 8

REGION – Game schedules are subject to change. For more information about an individual game or team, go to the schools’ athletic department websites. If you would like to submit sports news or photos from a recent game, please email editor@vermontjournal.com.

THURSDAY, APRIL 29 –

Baseball –

Green Mountain at Otter Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Springfield at Bellows Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Woodstock at Leland & Gray, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis –

Bellows Falls at Burr & Burton, 4:30 p.m.

Softball –

Otter Valley at Springfield, 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, APRIL 30 –

Softball –

Leland & Gray at Bellows Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis –

Rutland at Bellows Falls, 4:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 1

Baseball –

Green Mountain at Windsor, 11 a.m.

Softball –

Green Mountain at Otter Valley, 4:30 p.m.

MONDAY, MAY 3 –

Softball –

Green Mountain at Mill River, 4:30 p.m.

Track & Field –

Fall Mountain at Hanover, 4 p.m.

Ultimate Frisbee –

Brattleboro at Bellows Falls, 4:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, MAY 4 –

Baseball –

Fair Haven at Bellows Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Leland & Gray at Mill River, 4:30 p.m.

Springfield at Burr & Burton, 4:30 p.m.

Softball –

Green Mountain at West Rutland, 4:30 p.m.

Mill River at Leland & Gray, 4:30 p.m.

Springfield at Burr & Burton, 4:30 p.m.

White River Valley at Bellow Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis –

Hartford at Bellows Falls, 4:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, MAY 6 –

Baseball –

Brattleboro at Springfield, 4:30 p.m.

Fair Haven at Leland & Gray, 4:30 p.m.

Green Mountain at Woodstock, 4:30 p.m.

White River Valley at Bellows Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Softball –

Bellows Falls at Woodstock, 4:30 p.m.

Brattleboro at Springfield, 7 p.m.

Leland & Gray at Green Mountain, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis –

Bellows Falls at Rutland, 4 p.m.

Ultimate Frisbee –

Bellows Falls at Mill River, 4:30 p.m.

Leland & Gray at Burr & Burton, 4:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 8 –

Baseball –

Bellows Falls at Springfield, 11 a.m.

Green Mountain at White River Valley, 11 a.m.

Softball –

West Rutland at Bellows Falls, 12 p.m.

White River Valley at Green Mountain, 11 a.m.

Woodstock at Springfield, 7 p.m.

Girls Tennis –

Mount Anthony at Bellows Falls, 12 p.m.