Spring sports schedule, April 28 – May 3

REGION – Game schedules are subject to change. For more information about an individual game or team, go to the schools’ athletic department websites. If you would like to submit sports news or photos from a recent game, please email editor@vermontjournal.com.

Thursday, April 28 –

Unified Basketball

Hartford at Springfield, 4 p.m.

Boys Baseball

Springfield at Bellows Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Green Mountain at Proctor, 4:30 p.m.

Woodstock at Leland and Gray, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Softball

Springfield at Bellows Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Fall Mountain at Hinsdale, 4 p.m.

Green Mountain at Proctor, 4:30 p.m.

Woodstock Union at Leland and Gray, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 30 –

Boys Baseball

Otter Valley Union at Springfield, 11 a.m.

Leland and Gray at Green Mountain, 11 a.m.

Girls Softball

Bellows Falls at West Rutland, 11 a.m.

Lebanon at Fall Mountain, 1 p.m.

Leland and Gray at Green Mountain, 11 a.m.

Otter Valley Union at Springfield, 11 a.m.

Monday, May 2 –

Girls Softball

Fall Mountain at Monadnock, 4 p.m.

Proctor at Green Mountain, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 3 –

Boys Baseball

Hartford at Bellows Falls, 4:30 p.m.

White River Valley at Green Mountain, 4:30 p.m.

Poultney at Leland and Gray, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Softball

Bellows Falls at White River Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Green Mountain at West Rutland, 4:30 p.m.

Poultney at Leland and Gray, 4:30 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 4:30 p.m.