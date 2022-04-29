Spring sports schedule, April 28 – May 3

REGION – Game schedules are subject to change. For more information about an individual game or team, go to the schools’ athletic department websites. If you would like to submit sports news or photos from a recent game, please email editor@vermontjournal.com.
Thursday, April 28 –
Unified Basketball
Hartford at Springfield, 4 p.m.
Boys Baseball
Springfield at Bellows Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Green Mountain at Proctor, 4:30 p.m.
Woodstock at Leland and Gray, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Softball
Springfield at Bellows Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Fall Mountain at Hinsdale, 4 p.m.
Green Mountain at Proctor, 4:30 p.m.
Woodstock Union at Leland and Gray, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 30 –
Boys Baseball
Otter Valley Union at Springfield, 11 a.m.
Leland and Gray at Green Mountain, 11 a.m.
Girls Softball
Bellows Falls at West Rutland, 11 a.m.
Lebanon at Fall Mountain, 1 p.m.
Leland and Gray at Green Mountain, 11 a.m.
Otter Valley Union at Springfield, 11 a.m.
Monday, May 2 –
Girls Softball
Fall Mountain at Monadnock, 4 p.m.
Proctor at Green Mountain, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 3 –
Boys Baseball
Hartford at Bellows Falls, 4:30 p.m.
White River Valley at Green Mountain, 4:30 p.m.
Poultney at Leland and Gray, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Softball
Bellows Falls at White River Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Green Mountain at West Rutland, 4:30 p.m.
Poultney at Leland and Gray, 4:30 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 4:30 p.m.