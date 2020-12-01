Vail Resorts opens Okemo, Snow, Stowe in Vermont

LUDLOW, Vt. – A combination of superlative snowmaking technology and a dedicated operations staff allowed for Vail Resorts’ Vermont ski areas to open for the 2020/2021 ski and snowboard season. Stowe, Okemo, and Mount Snow opened Nov. 25 with exclusive early season access for Epic Pass holders through Dec. 7, 2020.

Vail Resorts is committed to keeping guests safe and providing them with great skiing and riding more than ever this winter season. In addition to following all local regulations and complying with state guidance, some core ways the resorts are working to keep guests safe this winter include:

All guests and staff are required to wear a face covering in all aspects of the operation, including while in lift lines, while riding lifts and gondolas, and in all lodges and facilities.

Reservations are required for all guests – pass holders included. This will allow resorts to manage access and allow for physical distancing.

All transactions will be cashless for the coming season. For the most seamless experience, book and pay online in advance.

All guests are expected to follow Vermont state guidelines.

Okemo opened for the season with top-to-bottom skiing and riding on nine trails serviced by two lifts. All operations are based in Okemo’s Clock Tower base area. For more information, go to www.okemo.com.