Stratton Mountain School T2 Send-off Dinner

STRATTON, Vt – Join us in celebrating and sending off our awesome Stratton Mountain School (SMS) T2 athletes as they prepare for a winter on the road, racing on the World Cup, World Championships, SuperTour, and U.S. National Championships. Send-off Week is not just a fundraiser, it’s a powerful gesture that serves as a symbol of collective support, pride, and encouragement from our home community. Our Send-off events remind athletes that we believe in them, and it shows future generations of local kids that they can dream big too.

There are two ways for you to participate: attend our in-person Send-off Dinner event at Stratton Mountain School on Saturday, Nov. 2, or contribute virtually via our Send-off Week Campaign, happening Oct. 28 – Nov. 3, at www.paypal.com/donate?campaign_id=Z94NEHW2WWMKL.

The annual Send-off Dinner will be held at Stratton Mountain School on Saturday, Nov. 2. The schedule for the event consists of a 5 p.m. happy hour at the PK Building; 6 p.m. athlete introductions and trivia in the PK Auditorium, and 6:30 p.m. dinner and auction. T2 athlete Jessie Diggins will be bringing her Crystal Globe from winning the overall World Cup last year for people to take photos with, a rare opportunity.

We need your financial help to continue developing and supporting the best cross-country skiers in the world. The Send-off Campaign is our biggest fundraising event of the year. Our goal is to raise our annual operating budget, so that we can shift our focus to racing fast and sharing our team’s success with our supporters, who are all a huge part of our World Cup Overall Crystal Globe, World Championship Gold and double Bronze, World Cup Podium, and U23 World Cup Leader, and loaded team of National Champions, SuperTour Champions, and NCAA Champions.

We will share fundraising updates in our newsletter and thank supporters via this page after completion of the event.