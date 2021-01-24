Ski for Heat 2021 in memory of Lynn Achee

PERU, Vt. – Ski for Heat, the local nonprofit organization that raises funds to help neighbors in need with heating fuel assistance, this year is dedicated in loving memory to Lynn Achee, one of the event’s longtime supporters, cheerleaders, and fundraisers.

The area fundraiser will be accepting donations online or through the mail. Winters are difficult for many in our community, and the hardships associated with Covid-19 can make it even more challenging for those in the area who are struggling to stay warm.

Mason Dental in Manchester Center, Vt., has thoughtfully made a $1,000 donation and has generously agreed to match donations up to $2,500 to Ski for Heat in memory of Lynn, who was a dental assistant and valued member of the practice of Dr. Richard Heilemann – now Mason Dental – in Manchester Center for 35 years.

“Lynn is one of the original ‘Women of Wild Wings,’” said Ski for Heat founder Martha Robertson. “Her big heart and broad smile not only brightened the day, but also reflected the spirit of Ski for Heat. Lynn loved the outdoors and believed strongly in helping her neighbors, and her commitment to Ski for Heat expressed this. We loved having Lynn and her husband, Tony, participate each winter.”

Due to Covid-19 restrictions and concerns, Ski for Heat said it will not be holding its annual cross-country skiing day at Wild Wings. Sincere thanks are extended to touring center owners Chuck and Tracy Black for all of their support over the past 20 years. Wild Wings is open for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing this season. Details and condition updates are available at www.wildwingski.com.

The always-anticipated Bob Stannard & Those Dangerous Bluesmen benefit concert will be a virtual event in 2021, taking place Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. “This amazing group of musicians has been supporting Ski for Heat for 12 seasons, and they wanted to help again this year, despite Covid, so they will be getting together to give a live-stream performance,” said Martha Robertson. Details will be posted on www.SkiforHeat.org.

Ski for Heat is run and managed solely by volunteers and has been warming hearts and homes since 2001.