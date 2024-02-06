Sixth annual Runs for Research at Okemo

LUDLOW, Vt. – The sixth annual Runs for Research Fundraiser (R4R) will be held on Saturday, Feb. 24, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., at Okemo Mountain Resort, with raffle, drinks, and hors-d’oeuvres to follow from 5-8 p.m., at Calcutta’s. Runs for Research started as a fundraiser for cancer research when one of our teachers, “Mr. Bob,” passed away from cancer. Many people around all of us fight hard against cancer, and sometimes cancer wins. We want to help make this stop.

This year, in addition to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund, the fundraiser will also include support for the American Diabetes Association.

Thank you to all who have helped in the past, we hope you will keep supporting the fundraiser.

If you haven’t heard of R4R before, we invite people to ski and snowboard for an entire day and take as many runs as possible. Anyone can participate in this event, whether you are a beginner or a high-level skier, R4R is open to all.

Please join us on the slopes, or donate to this important fundraiser to support cancer and diabetes research. For more information, visit our fundraising page, jvblount.wixsite.com/runs4research.