OMS receives EpicPromise grant

LUDLOW, Vt. – Eb Kinney Sr., director of mountain operations; Bruce Schmidt, vice president and general manager; and Okemo Mountain Resort are pleased to grant approximately $5,000 of in-kind donations to Okemo Mountain School’s (OMS) Kate Foster, development coordinator; and Mariel Meringolo, head of school, to support their annual Winter Festival fundraiser. This grant is made possible by the EpicPromise grant program. EpicPromise is the charitable arm of Vail Resorts, and supports local communities and employees.

Speaking for Okemo Mountain Resort, Schmidt comments about the strong relationship between OMS and Okemo. “We are so fortunate to have Okemo Mountain School in our community, and the partnership that happens between our resort and the school makes both entities stronger. We look forward to seeing the student-athletes’ success, and realize our teams are contributors to that.”

Okemo Mountain School is a ski and snowboard academy that has been supporting snow sport athletes since 1991. OMS’s mission is to challenge and support motivated student-athletes as they grow into successful individuals. OMS is dedicated to delivering a rigorous academic curriculum while providing an intense on-snow training schedule that would not be possible within a traditional school setting. The OMS annual Winter Festival is an important fundraising event to support their mission of assisting student-athletes in the realization of their athletic dreams, without compromising their academic goals.

The Winter Festival is on Feb. 3, from 7-10 p.m., at Outer Limits Brewing. There will be live music, delicious wood fired pizza, and a cash bar. There is also a fantastic online auction, so check out the great items, including an Okemo Groomer Ride. Ticket purchase, the auction, and more info can be found on our website, www.okemomountainschool.org. We hope to see you there.