Okemo Mountain School virtual Ski Swap

LUDLOW, Vt. – Due to the Covid-19 virus, we have decided to cancel our in-person OMS Ski & Snowboard Swap this year in order to keep our employees, volunteers, and loyal customers safe.

Instead, we are still holding a virtual sale! Donations can be dropped off from now until Oct.19 by appointment only. We will be accepting skis and snowboards within five years of age and competition specific gear for donation only. There will not be any consignment this year. Due to the nature of the virtual sale, we are only accepting skis, snowboards, and competition specific gear such as GS suits, shin guards, back protectors.

If you have items you would like to donate, fill out the online form on our website, www.okemomountainschool.org/skiswap. You will be asked for all contact information for a receipt of donation, a detailed list of items including brand, length of skis or board, approximately how old the item is, sizing affiliated with any competition gear, etc., as well as pictures of each item. Upon receipt, OMS staff will confirm the donation and set up a drop-off time at OMS with you via email. Due to Covid-19 protocol, items cannot be dropped off to OMS without an appointment and a prior approved online submission.

The online sale begins Nov. 2 and continues through Nov. 27 with pickup by appointment only. Check our website Nov. 2 to view and purchase inventory. All items will be prepaid through the online store and received by pickup with an appointment only. All sales are final. Shop early to get the best selection! All sales benefit the Okemo Mountain School.