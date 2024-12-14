Okemo Mountain School Ski and Snowboard Swap a success

LUDLOW, Vt. – This year’s Ski and Snowboard Swap raised $34,500 for Okemo Mountain School (OMS). The proceeds from the swap will go towards operating costs to keep tuition as affordable as possible for all students. The event was extremely well attended this year, and customers were excited with their purchases, finding outstanding deals on all sorts of new and used winter outdoor gear.

Mariel Meringolo, head of school, would like to gratefully acknowledge all of the volunteers who donated their time, as well as all the mountain personnel who went above and beyond their normal duties to provide support to the event. Without all the volunteers and the help of the mountain, the swap could never have been such a success. Everyone’s efforts are greatly appreciated by the entire school community.

And since it is never too soon to look to the future, mark your calendars for the 2025 OMS Skiand Snowboard Swap. Equipment dropoff will be Nov. 15, 16, and 19. The swap will be open for business on Nov. 21, 22, and 23.

Okemo Mountain School, celebrating 33 years in operation this winter, is a nonprofit

educational institution dedicated to the academic and athletic development of serious snow sports athletes. Student-athletes are given the opportunity to train in alpine ski racing, snowboarding, or freestyle skiing, while pursuing a rigorous course of academic study. Okemo Mountain School relies heavily on fundraisers like the swap to provide financial aid, scholarships, and to keep tuition affordable.

For further information, please contact Kate Foster at kfoster@okemomountainschool.org or 802-975-0126.