Okemo Innkeepers Race Series

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Okemo Innkeepers weekly race league returns again this year, on Mondays from Jan 8 – March 11 (with no races Jan. 15 and Feb. 29). For over 40 years, this locals race league has been a Ludlow tradition. Both teams and individual skiers and snowboarders compete in eight age categories. We have a range of abilities, from intermediate to experienced racers. It is designed to be a fun league.

End of the year trophies are awarded for the fastest team and the team with the most points over the course of the season. There is an après race gathering hosted by a local bar from 5-7 p.m. Although we had a bit of a setback during the Covid years, we were back with over 80 participants last year and looking forward to another fabulous season. For more information, contact Ken at okemoracing@gmail.com.