Okemo Innkeepers Race Series returns for 43rd year

LUDLOW, Vt. – Okemo’s Innkeepers Race Series will be back for its 43rd year in 2025. With age categories for both skiers and snowboarders, we race Mondays, from 10 a.m – 12 p.m., on the Wardance slope. The series runs for eight weeks, starting on Jan. 6, and continuing into March. There are both teams and individual racers ranging from 18-80 years of age, with various skill levels from intermediate through accomplished racers. Teams consisting of up to seven skiers or snowboarders, along with individuals, compete in what we have designed to be a fun, yet competitive, league, with awards and trophies awarded at the end of the season.

There is a planned social gathering of racers on Monday evenings, from 5-7 p.m., at a local establishment.

This year we have arranged for very special pricing for those without an Epic pass to join us on Mondays.

For more information, contact Ken at okemoracing@gmail.com.