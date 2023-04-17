Okemo Employees “Have A Heart” for BRAT

LUDLOW, Vt. – Every year, for the first two weeks of February, culminating on Valentines Day, staff at Okemo Mountain in Ludlow, Vt. are encouraged to make a donation of any amount to a community non-profit organization as part of the charitable “Have A Heart” program. In just fourteen days, these generous folks collected over $800 in support of the all-volunteer Black River Action Team (BRAT)! The donation will go toward supplies and equipment for ongoing projects, such as management of the invasive phragmites reed on the shores of Amherst Lake in Plymouth, and the water quality monitoring program known as River Dippers. Learn more about Okemo’s charitable giving programs at Vail Resort’s EpicPromise website, www.epicpromise.com, and check out B.R.A.T. at www.blackriveractionteam.org to learn how you can get involved or support the group’s many projects.