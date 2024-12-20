MOOver resumes Okemo Village route Dec. 24

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Route 61 Okemo Village route resumes its winter weekends and holidays service on Tuesday, Dec. 24.

This is the third season that the MOOver will operate this route connecting Okemo with Ludlow. Last year 5,885 rides were provided on a weekend and holidays schedule. This year the service ends on March 30. Holidays are Dec. 24-27, Dec. 30 – Jan. 3, Jan. 20, and Feb. 17-21.

The route is sponsored by Okemo Mountain Resort and the Vermont Agency of Transportation. The Town of Ludlow makes a significant contribution to the Ludlow-Bellows Falls service that operates year-round.

The schedule is available online at www.moover.com/route/bellows-falls-okemo.