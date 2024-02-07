Mom’s Day Off funds breast cancer services

PERU, Vt. – On Friday, March 1, Bromley Mountain Ski Resort will hold its annual Mom’s Day Off fundraiser. Mothers (including honorary moms and pet moms) ski or ride for a steeply discounted fee when they show the ticket seller a snapshot of their child/children or four-legged kids.

The entirety of the ticket price is donated to breast cancer services at the Dartmouth Cancer Center at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC) in Bennington. Last year’s 20th annual event raised more than $8,000 to benefit regional breast cancer services.

The rain date for Mom’s Day Off is Friday, March 8.

Bromley Mountain is located at 3984 Vermont Route 11, Peru, Vt., six miles east of Manchester. The resort has 47 trails and a variety of skiing terrain for all levels. For more information, visit www.bromley.com.