LRC hosts exchange students at Okemo

LUDLOW, Vt. – In early March, international exchange students and their Rotary International sponsors gathered for the weekend at Okemo Mountain Resort for snow sports and building international friendships. The students, who are studying in southern Vermont and New Hampshire for the school year, had a great time skiing, snowboarding, and riding the Mountain Coaster, courtesy of Vail’s EpicPromise grant program. The program supports local communities where Vail resorts are located.

This weekend has become a tradition with the Okemo Mountain Resort, where staff arrange for lunches, ski and board rentals, and lessons for the students. This year, students were from Brazil, Belgium, Paraguay, Venezuela, Romania, Croatia, Germany, Peru, Japan, the Netherlands, France, and Spain. Program leader Jim Rumrill commented that many students find this weekend to be one of their favorite experiences during their exchange year. The Romanian student received a pretrip orientation from a Rotarian in her home country, who felt the Okemo Resort weekend was the highlight of her Rotary exchange more than 20 years ago. The memories and friendships formed this weekend last a lifetime for the students.

The Youth Exchange Program ski weekend in March was a great success due to the Okemo Mountain Resort staff who help make it so successful.

Anyone interested in learning more about being a Rotary youth exchange student is invited to contact Jim Rumrill, chairman, at 802-380-2766, to receive information about the program.