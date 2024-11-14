Killington Resort ushers in independent era

KILLINGTON, Vt – Vermont’s Killington Resort, the largest ski and snowboard destination in Eastern North America, kicked off the 2024-2025 winter season on Thursday, Nov. 14, at 9 a.m. This marks the first season as an independent resort, and skiers and riders can expect big things in the coming years.

Once again, Killington is the first resort in Vermont to open for the winter season. The first turns of the season on Nov. 14 will be reserved exclusively for Killington Season Pass, Beast 365, and Ikon Pass holders. The resort will open to the general public on Friday, Nov. 15th at 9 a.m., and will remain open seven days a week, weather permitting.

“We owe our snowmaking team a round of applause for getting us up and running for the 24/25 season,” says Mike Solimano, president and CEO of Killington Resort and Pico Mountain. “We are very excited to get back to skiing and riding, and thrilled to support the Share Winter foundation with a donation in honor of those who join us for opening day.”

On Nov. 14, the K-1 Express Gondola and North Ridge Quad will provide access to Rime and Reason for skiers and snowboarders, from 9 a.m. – 3:45 p.m. Skiing and snowboarding will be on advanced terrain only, no beginner terrain is available. Walking will be required on the Peak Walkway to exit skiable terrain, however ski/ride access down to North Ridge will be available thanks to increased capacity with our new fleet of low-energy snow guns. Early season conditions exist, and snowmaking and other on-mountain operations may be in progress throughout the day on open terrain. The Killington Parks crew will have a few features set up for day one jibbing on Reason, and will continue to build out that park as early season rolls on.

Remaining a longstanding tradition, season pass holders are invited to enjoy free lunch on opening day at the K-1 Lodge, Peak Lodge, or the Subie Shack (located at the bottom of the North Ridge Quad) as a show of gratitude for their commitment to Killington Resort. In honor of opening day, the resort will provide a $5,000 donation to the Share Winter Foundation. Through grantmaking, community building, and advocacy, Share Winter supports organizations that provide learn to ski and snowboard opportunities for youth who would otherwise not ski or ride.

Taking advantage of some of our 500 new low-energy snow guns added this summer, Killington’s operations team is simultaneously prepping for the Stifel Killington Cup over Thanksgiving Weekend with top-to-bottom snowmaking on Superstar whenever conditions allow. Tickets for the event are available now at www.killington.com/worldcup.

Stay tuned to the conditions page at www.killington.com/conditions for updates.

Lift tickets are available for purchase online now. All lift tickets and rentals must be purchased online, in advance or day of, at www.killington.com. Kiosks are located inside the K-1 Lodge. Season Passes can be picked up from any kiosk with the barcode you received.

For more information about Killington Resort 2024-2025 experiences and passes, visit www.killington.com.