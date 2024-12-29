Eighth annual Runs for Research to be held at Okemo

LUDLOW, Vt. – In 2016, Cami and Chloe Blount, two sisters from Ludlow, Vt., were inspired to fundraise and help those battling cancer after one of their elementary school teachers passed away from cancer. Last year, their fundraising took a very personal path when Chloe was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. Originally, the sisters wanted to do something to find a cure for cancer, and now they have expanded their fundraising to help those with diabetes too.

Cami and Chloe combined their love for skiing with a fundraiser to help people with these horrible diseases, and in 2017 started Runs for Research (R4R). Support from the community, friends, and family has been important, and teamwork remains key. R4R is a daylong, family-friendly ski and ride event held at Okemo Mountain Resort, followed by an après ski and ride event with food, beverage, awards, and a silent auction. All proceeds benefit cancer and diabetes research. Thanks to the many volunteers, sponsors and donors, R4R has raised over $100,000 in the past eight years, and this summer, R4R became a 501(c)(3) charitable organization to help raise more money and help even more people.

The eighth annual Runs for Research (R4R) fundraiser will take place at Okemo on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., on the NASTAR course, and the après ski and ride event will be held at Calcutta’s Restaurant in Ludlow, Vt., from 5-8 p.m.

If you or your company are interested in being a volunteer, sponsor, or have any questions, contact R4R at runs4research@gmail.com or 802-975-0462. If you want to make a donation, visit www.runs4research.org, and if you want to participate in R4R, come join us on the mountain and afterwards at Calcutta’s.