2025 Mom’s Day Off at Bromley

PERU, Vt. – On Friday, Feb. 28, Bromley Mountain Ski Resort will hold its annual Mom’s Day Off fundraiser, marking the 22nd year of this special community fundraiser.

Mothers, including honorary moms and pet moms, ski or ride for a low fee when they show the ticket seller a snapshot of their children or four-legged kids.

The entirety of the ticket price is donated to breast cancer services at the Dartmouth Cancer Center at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC) in Bennington. In addition, the Wild Boar Tavern at Bromley will donate 50% of its proceeds for the day to the cause.

Last year’s 21st annual event raised nearly $12,000 to benefit regional breast cancer services.

Lift tickets can be purchased the day of the event. In case of inclement weather, Mom’s Day Off will be moved to Friday, March 7.

Bromley Mountain is located at 3984 Vermont Route 11, Peru, Vt., six miles east of Manchester. The resort has 47 trails and a variety of terrain for all levels. For more information, visit www.bromley.com.