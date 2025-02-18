Self-defense class at SAPCC Training Center

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Community members looking to gain essential self-defense skills are invited to attend an introductory class led by defense trainer and Keene police officer Joel Veléz. This hands-on session will cover the basics of self-defense, including simple yet effective moves designed to help individuals survive the first five critical minutes of an attack.

This class is open to all abilities, with teens aged 13 and older welcome to participate when accompanied by an adult. Whether you’re new to self-defense, or looking for a refresher, this session offers valuable knowledge and practical techniques that could make all the difference in an emergency.

The class will be held Wednesday, March 5, from 6-7:30 p.m., at the SAPCC Training Center, 51 Jack and Jill Lane, North Springfield, Vt. There is a fee per registrant. Online registration can be done at www.tinyurl.com/akvthub5.

Spots are limited to 50 participants, so early registration is encouraged. Please email sapcc@sapcc-vt.org, or call 802-886-5242 with any questions.