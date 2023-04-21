Sabine Brueck named Basketball Gatorade Player of the Year

NEWPORT, Vt. – Sabine Brueck was named 2022-23 Vermont Girls Basketball Gatorade Player of the Year, recognizing the North Country Union High School sophomore as the top player in the state. Brueck led the Falcons to a 24-0 record this past season, winning the Division II State Championship.

Only a sophomore, Brueck was named a First Team All-State and First Team All-Lake honoree, plus Co-player of the year in the Lake Division. She also was named to the Vermont Division 1-2 Dream Dozen.

Sabine is the first player in program history to earn the honor from Gatorade.

Brueck plays AAU basketball for the Lone Wolf Athletics, where for the last 18 years the girls Gatorade Player of the Year has played their AAU basketball.

Lone Wolf Athletics was started and run by Wayne Lafley, until his passing last year. The program is still active with the help of friends and various coaches. Lone Wolf consists of four girls’ teams of various ages. Players come from all over Vermont, and some areas of New Hampshire and New York. They are one of the best organizations in the New England area.

In the past couple years, some area girls playing for Lone Wolf – Reese Perry, Sydney Perry, Elliot Rupp, Audrey Rupp, Sophie Rockwood, and Olivia Rockwood of Windsor High School, Macie Stagner and Megan Stagner of Springfield High School, and Avery Stewart of Fall Mountain Regional High School in New Hampshire.

Written by Don Lloyd of Springfield, Vt.