ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – On Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 6 p.m., presenters and attendees alike will consider the question “How can we make our town safer and more welcoming to walkers and cyclists?” in the top floor meeting room of the Rockingham Library. Among the organizations represented The BF Community Bike Project, Windham County Trails Alliance, Monadnock Region Rail Trail Collaborative, Bellows Falls Downtown Development Association, Town of Rockingham’s Economic Development Department and The Bellows Falls Historical Society will be present. The forum is sponsored by the Rockingham Walk-Bike Committee, an advisory group empaneled by the select board.

This program is free and open to the public. For further information, please contact Rick Cowan at rickcowan@rockbf.org or 802-869-1681. For those who would like to attend by zoom, go to www.rockinghamlibrary.org and click on the Rockingham Walk-Bike Forum zoom link.