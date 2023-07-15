Ludlow Side Hill Cronchers thank supporters

LUDLOW, Vt. – On Friday, June 23, the Ludlow Side Hill Cronchers Snowmobile Club held a fundraiser golf tournament, dedicated to our long-time member Doug Peabody, at Fox Run Golf Club in Ludlow, Vt. The club would like to thank all the players, volunteers, sponsors, and Fox Run Golf Club and Calcutta’s for making the day such a success. We would also like to thank Killarney’s Irish Pub for helping us to open our festivities by hosting our gathering the night before. It was a gorgeous day, Killarney’s and Fox Run both did a great job, and a good time was had by all. Much gratitude to the following sponsors of our 2023 golf tournament:

American Legion Post 36, Arnow Construction, LLC, Ballard-Hobart Auxiliary 36, Beaudoin Incorporated, Benson’s Chevrolet, Inc, Birdseye Café, Brewfest Beverage Company, Cavendish Green Mountain Snow Fleas, Chester Snowmobile Club, DJ’s Restaurant, Fox Run Golf Club, Frank & Patty Companik, G&S Connection – Property Maintenance, Hair by Paula, Harry’s Restaurant, Haynes Construction, Heiden Construction, Henry O’Reilly Builders & Remodeling, Jamie Wadlow & Bonnie Laudig, Jason Manafort, Jeff & Anna Lathrop, John Blake Carpentry, John Murphy, Jr., Johnny’s Kitchen, LaValley’s Building Supply, Lee Whiting (Community Snacks), Long Trail Brewing Company, Ludlow Insurance Agency, Main & Mountain, Mojo Café, Mount Holly Snow Flyers, Palladium Builders, Pete’s Painting, Pop’s Biscotti & Chocolate, Precision International Automotive Products, Putnam Swimming Pools, R&R Brothers Electrical, Sanderson Contracting, Singleton’s General Store, Sons of American Legion 36, Ted Stryhas Builders, The Eatery by Vermont Bliss, The Killarney’s Irish Pub, The Lushinks Family, The Marshall Family, The Peabody Family, TPW Real Estate Sales & Rentals – John Napier, Turner & Sons Roofing and Siding, and Wine & Cheese Depot.

The Ludlow Side Hill Cronchers is a volunteer club which maintains the snowmobile trails in Ludlow, Vt. The generous support the club received is a major help in funding those efforts. Proceeds will go toward the club’s various volunteer efforts in Ludlow, Vt.