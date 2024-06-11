Ludlow American Legion sponsors baseball team

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Ballard Hobart American Legion Post 36 Family of Ludlow, Vt., is sponsoring an American Legion baseball team. The home/season opener is Wednesday, June 19, with the opening ceremony at 6:30 p.m., and the first pitch at 7 p.m., at the Paul Pullinen Field in Ludlow. Hamburgers, hot dogs, soda, and water will be on sale at 5:30 p.m.

Manger Roy Farrar and coach Jeremy Parker have a team of 18 local ball players who have committed to our team. We have also been given a commitment from Ludlow town manger Brendan McNamara and recreation director Nick Miele. The field has not been played on for many years, and much work has been done and is still to be done. Roy, Jeremy, Nick, and some players have painted a shed which was donated by Lavalley Building Supply in Ludlow, and the dugouts. They brought up the bleachers and benches from the old little league field. A new batting cage net has been installed, purchased by Post 36 family. Brett Sanderson is donating time and equipment to Harley rake the infield. The Ludlow Fire Department will be bringing up a ladder truck to replace all lights, purchased by the Post 36 family.

Unfortunately, the old jerseys were not able to be used; we are working on a plan to sell old jerseys as a fundraiser at home games. There will be refreshments, a 50-50 raffle, and a donation bucket at all home games, one hour prior to start.

The home game schedule is as follows: Wednesday, June 19, at 7 p.m., versus Lakes Region; Tuesday, June 25, at 5:30 p.m., versus Bennington; Sunday, July 7, at 12 p.m., versus Bellows Falls; Saturday, July 17, at 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., versus Rutland; Tuesday, July 16, at 5:30 p.m., versus White River Junction; Thursday, July 18, at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., versus Brattleboro; Saturday, July 20, at 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., versus Manchester; and Tuesday, July 23, at 5:30 p.m., versus Bennington.

Come out and support one of America’s favorite pastimes.