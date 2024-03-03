LTE Stingrays bingo fundraiser

Dear Editor,

I hope this message finds you well. I’m reaching out on behalf of the Connecticut River Valley Stingrays, a dedicated children’s swim team that has become a beacon of hope and achievement in the Springfield, Vt., community. As part of our ongoing efforts to support and uplift our young athletes, we are excited to announce a fundraising bingo evening scheduled for April 18, at the local VFW in Springfield, Vt.

Springfield, as you might be aware, faces socioeconomic challenges that often limit opportunities for our young residents. Our swim team offers a vital outlet for children to engage in healthy, structured activities, promoting physical wellbeing, discipline, and a sense of belonging. However, to continue our mission, we need your help.

We are seeking the generous support of local businesses to make this event a success. Your contribution, whether in the form of a cash donation or a gift-in-kind, will directly fund essential equipment, uniforms, and help subsidize participation fees for families facing financial hardships.

Your support could make a world of difference for these young swimmers and the Springfield community. We hope you will consider this opportunity to make a positive and lasting impact.

Thank you for your time and consideration.

Warm regards,

The parents of the Connecticut River Stingray Team