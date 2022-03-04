Local Roundup: Vermont boys close out regular season

REGION – It was a tough night for local boys basketball teams on Thursday, Feb. 24 before tournament pairings were announced in Vermont.

The Springfield Cosmos fell at Otter Valley, 62-82, in a game much closer than the final score would indicate. Windsor traveled to Rutland, and Mount St. Joseph Academy sent them home with a 75-46 loss. Evan Chadwick’s Bellows Falls team lost to the only undefeated team in the state, as Rivendell grabbed a 56-48 win.

The bright spot on Thursday, Feb. 24, was the Green Mountain win over Mill River on the road, 64-39.

The Otter Valley boys’ basketball team put away rival Springfield with lights-out shooting from the charity stripe, winning 85-62, Thursday night.

The Otters led by just 10 points with three minutes to go, but free throw shooting iced the game. Otter Valley was 20-for-24 at the line in the fourth.

Elijah Tucker-Bryant led the Otters with 32 points, followed by 20 from Hayden Bernhardt, and 13 from Dylan Stevens-Clark and Owen Thomas.

It was Senior Night, so Tucker-Bryant, Bernhardt, Stevens-Clark, and Evan Thomas were honored.

Tanner Gintof led Springfield with 22 points and Luke Stocker had 17.

Otter Valley wrapped up the regular season 4-16 and the Cosmos finished at 1-19.

The Mill River boys’ basketball team got off to a slow start and fell to Green Mountain 64-39, Thursday night at Dean Houghton Gymnasium.

The Minutemen scored only two points in the second, allowing the Chieftains to jump up early.

Everett Mosher led Green Mountain with 13 points, while Eben Mosher, Austin Kubisek, and Reid Hryckiewicz had 10 a piece. Ryan Smith led Mill River with 19 points.

In Division III, Bellows Falls currently sits in the fifth spot with a 15-5 record. Green Mountain ends with a solid 12-7, record good for the 8th spot, while Harry Ladue’s Yellow Jackets finish just behind Green Mountain with an 8-11 mark in the 9th position.

The Cosmos ended up 1-18 in a very competitive Division II group with seven teams having double digit wins.

Written by Eagle Times Staff.