LaValley donates new scoreboard to Ludlow Little League field

LUDLOW, Vt. – The regular baseball season may have been canceled, but that did not stop the offseason progress as Ludlow Parks and Recreation prepared for future seasons. At every facility, the centerpiece of the field is always the scoreboard, and LaValley Building Supply in Ludlow certainly did not disappoint.

LaValley recently donated a magnificent 4-by-9-foot Daktronics wireless scoreboard, which can be controlled from any part of the field, to keep all players, coaches, and fans in tune with the game. The scoreboard is certainly impressive and will be showcased for many seasons to come, but the LaValley’s sign that sits on top of the scoreboard is certainly the real deal.

LaValley not only donated the scoreboard, but they also put in the hard work mounting the scoreboard. LaValley sent their boom truck over for an afternoon to install of the scoreboard and sign that sits in center field.

“The Ludlow Little League field on 219 Pleasant St. Extension has certainly seen some noteworthy improvements, but nothing that compares to this – especially when the lights are bright,” said Nick Miele, Ludlow Parks and Recreation director. “In time, the athletes will be back on the field ready to go, eager for player introductions on Opening Day 2021, and now we have a centerpiece to take us to the next level.”