SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Join the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce on the beautiful greens at Crown Point Country Club on Thursday, July 13, for a day of fun. The 51st Annual Hackers Golf Tournament is just around the bend, and the team slots are filling up fast. This popular event is open to all, welcoming players of all ability levels. Teams of four compete in a scramble for both gross and net prizes. Other possible winnings include a $5,000 cash prize putting contest, courtesy of Jerry Farnum State Farm, and the famous Win-A-Car with a Hole-in-One on the 18th hole prize, thanks to Ford of Claremont.

The entry fee includes greens fee, cart rental, contests, gifts, pre- and post-tournament food, one drink ticket, one mulligan, and one hand mashie. Does not include squares or 50/50 raffles. There will be a cash bar. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. Contact the chamber for more information at 802-885-2779 or info@springfieldvt.com. Team and sponsorship forms are available on the chamber’s website, www.springfieldvt.com.