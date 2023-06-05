Green Mountain sweeps D-IV track titles

MANCHESTER, Vt. – The Green Mountain boys and girls track and field teams hoisted team state championship hardware, winning Division IV state titles on Friday in Manchester.

Both races were close calls. The GM boys finished with 92 points, beating out Northfield by a single point, and Craftsbury Academy by two points. The Chieftain girls won with 112 points with second-place Northfield at 108 points.

Last year, Green Mountain’s Eben Mosher won a trio of titles, and this year, he upped it to four individual state titles.

Mosher won the boys 110-meter hurdles in 15.87 seconds, and the 300-meter hurdles in 42.13 seconds, both a D-IV state record. Mosher also claimed the triple jump title with a jump of 38 feet, 11 inches, and the javelin at 143-02. Teammate Joachim Gibson was second in javelin.

The Chieftains’ Autumn Fales won the state title in the girls 300-meter hurdles, finishing in 53.54 seconds. GM’s Colie Roby won the girls 800 meters in 2:41.37.

Green Mountain’s Kyra Burbela won the girls high jump at 4-09.75, while teammate Sophia Cherubini was third. Joachim Gibson was third in the boys competition.

The Chieftains’ Luna Burkland won the girls shot put with a toss of 29-08.25 and Donnia Blagrove was fourth. Forest Garvin was second in the boys competition at 37-01.75 and Noah Cherubini was fourth.

Green Mountain’s girls 4×100 relay team of Grace Wright, Ayla Price, Blagrove and Fales won the state title in 55.02 seconds. Their boys team was third in their race. GM had top-five finishes in the 4×400 as well.

GM’s Autumn Fales was second in the girls 100-meter dash in 13.37 seconds. Ben Munukka was fourth in the boys race. Burbela was second in the girls long jump at 14-02.50, while Roby was fourth. Munukka was third in the boys competition.

GM’s Grace Vanakin was third in the girls 1500 in 6:52.73. Sophia Cherubini was third in the girls triple jump and Burbela was fourth. Sophia Cherubini was also fourth in the javelin.

Berkley Hutchins was fourth in the girls discus and Noah Cherubini was fifth on the boys side.

Written by Rutland Herald Staff.