Grace Cottage’s Family-Friendly 5K

TOWNSHEND, Vt. – Come out to the Townshend Town Common for the Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital 5K, Saturday, May 13, with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start.

You can run, walk, roll, stroll, or push your baby carriage for this fun, family-friendly event.

Children younger than 18 can register for free with signed parent or guardian permission; there is a registration fee for adults. Registration is open at www.gracecottage.org/events. A virtual option is also available. Register at the same link.

Second Wind will provide official timing. Last year’s winners were Al Claussen of Townshend, with a time of 18:49, and Kelsey Taddei of Townshend, at 24:44 – while pushing two children in a stroller, and while supervising another child next to her on a bicycle.

For more information, contact Grace Cottage Foundation at info@gracecottage.org or call 802-365-9109. All proceeds from this event will benefit healthcare services at Grace Cottage.