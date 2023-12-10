GOTRVT seeking coaches for spring season

REGION – Girls on the Run Vermont (GOTRVT), a nonprofit organization that uses a research and physical activity-based curriculum to inspire girls in third through eighth grade to be joyful, healthy, and confident, is excited to announce that coach registration for GOTRVT’s 25th anniversary spring season is now open statewide. Utilizing a fully updated and refreshed curriculum, GOTRVT coaches will empower participants to develop critical life skills, build confidence, cultivate positive connections with peers, and stand up for themselves and others.

The ten-week season begins March 18, with teams meeting twice a week for 90 minutes. The 20-lesson curriculum covers topics such as positive self-talk, friendship, managing emotions, and more, all created to nourish participants’ social, emotional, and physical wellbeing. The program culminates with teams participating in one of two non-competitive, celebratory 5K events – one on June 1, at the Champlain Valley Expo in Essex Junction, and the other on June 8, at the Manchester Recreation Fields – bringing together family, friends, and community members to celebrate the participants’ growth throughout the season.

All coaches will be trained in person, and will receive the materials and resources necessary to facilitate lessons for the season. Coaches do not need to be runners but are required to be a minimum of 18 years old. Students in high school may register to be a junior coach. All volunteer coaches must complete a background check and online training modules prior to in-person training. Coach trainings are offered at three locations statewide: Feb. 3 in Brattleboro, Feb. 4 in Castleton, and Feb. 10 in Essex. GOTRVT needs over 500 volunteer coaches to host teams in 2024.

Girls on the Run Vermont has inspired and impacted the lives of approximately 38,000 girls in Vermont for 24 years. This season, GOTRVT celebrates its 25th anniversary, and will be offered at over 110 locations across Vermont starting the week of March 18. To learn more or to register to be a coach mentor, visit www.gotrvt.org.