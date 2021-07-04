MANCHESTER, Vt. – The 30th Annual Win Hoyt Charity Golf Tournament will be held Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at the Ekwanok Country Club. Registration opens at 11 a.m., lunch is at 11:30 a.m., and players tee off at 12:30 p.m.

The tournament is named in memory of Win Hoyt, a longtime Manchester resident and former Director of the Chamber. In 1970, Win took over the Caddie Scholarship Program at Ekwanok and provided great leadership until his death in 1989. The scholarship program successfully continues to this day. Proceeds will be divided equally between Bennington County Habitat for Humanity and the Manchester Community Library. Bennington County Habitat brought home two families during the pandemic, and the Manchester Community Library now offers expanded hours with in-person services five days per week.

Sponsorship opportunities are available at different levels. This tournament most likely will sell out fast. For more information, to reserve a team, or be paired up with a foursome, please contact Sally Hespe, advancement manager, Manchester Community Library, at 802-549-4579, shespe@mclvt.org, or register online at www.mclvt.org/hoyt-golf.