The 21st Annual Springfield Hospital Golf Challenge set for Sept. 14

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – It is that time of the year again, when Springfield Hospital hosts its annual Golf Challenge. The tournament takes place at the Fox Run Golf Club in Ludlow, Vt., Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.

Besides the amenities of this beautiful golf course, golfers in this premier tournament receive a box lunch at sign in, participation in course contests, player gift, and buffet and awards ceremony at the end of play.

A and B flights ensure that golfers compete at their own level and increase the number of winning teams. Winners will receive gift certificates to Fox Run’s Pro Shop.

There are hole-in-one prizes on all par 3 holes, including a new vehicle or $10,000 cash. Participants can compete for the longest putt and straightest drive.

A four-player scramble, the Springfield Hospital Challenge has a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start with registration starting at 10:30 a.m. We will be following the current State of Vermont, Vermont Golf Association, and CDC guidelines at the time of the event. Players can enter as a team or as individuals.

For sponsors, the event offers an opportunity to raise funds for the important services of Springfield Hospital, while also providing valuable exposure. Sponsorship packages range in size and value. Proceeds from this year’s tournament will be used to support the Springfield Hospital’s Annual Giving Heart to Heart Campaign.

To enter or sponsor this year’s Springfield Hospital Challenge, go to www.SpringfieldHospitalGiving.org/golf or contact Sandy Peplau at 802-885-7686 or speplau@springfieldmed.org.