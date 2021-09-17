The 21st Annual Springfield Hospital Golf Challenge a great success

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Hospital hosted its 21st Annual Golf Challenge Sept. 14 at the Fox Run Golf Club in Ludlow, Vt. Proceeds from this year’s fundraising event go to the annual giving campaign to support the Defibrillator Equipment Fund.

Ninety tournament participants enjoyed a variety of competitions on the course in addition to 18 holes of scramble golf tournament play. A 2021 Cadillac was up for grabs for a hole-in-one on hole 8, thanks to Springfield Buick GMC Cadillac; and $10,000 was available on hole 17 for a hole-in-one, thanks to Ludlow Insurance Agency. We did not give either of these big prizes away this year, but we could not have asked for a nicer day to play golf in the splendid beauty of Vermont.

Winners in the A and B Flights were as follows:

A Flight –

1st Low Gross – Dan Patria, Mary Patria, Jeff Matulonis, Cole Lewis

2nd Low Gross – Dr. Rick Marasa, Christina Graves, Chris Garvey, Brian Perkins

1st Low Net – Eric Warren, Stu Currie, Bob O’Brien, Dan Frost

2nd Low Net – David Muller, Tim Mello, Greg White, Nathan Roth

B Flight –

1st Low Gross – Chad Illingworth, David Byrne, Gary Parzych, Ryan Gadapee

2nd Low Gross – Jamie Spence, Karl Wentworth, Mike Matulonis, Brett Jasinski

1st Low Net – Gus Gutierrez, Jim Lapine, Kelly Blanchard, Shawn Aubin

2nd Low Net – Mike Pinney, Collin Pinney, Gary Stearns, Walter Oaks

Dan Frost won the straightest drive, and longest putt went to Dave Nichols.

Over 40 sponsors and raffle prize donors made this year’s tournament a fundraising success. The tournament sponsors this year at the $1,000 level were Connecticut Valley Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine, Ellen Lander/Renaissance Benefit Advisors, Kinney Drugs Foundation, NFP, SunSoil, and The Richards Group.

“Many thanks go to our sponsors and participants for their generous support; and to the staff and volunteers that organized this event. We also extend our thanks and appreciation to Fox Run Golf Club for preparing a course that the golfers certainly enjoyed. It was great to see so many golfers across the staging area as they prepared to play their round of golf, and I am grateful to all who made this event a fundraising success,” commented Robert Adcock, CEO of Springfield Hospital.

To see a list of all of the sponsors, go to www.springfieldhospitalgiving.org/golf.