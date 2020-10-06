The 20th Annual Springfield Hospital Golf Challenge a great success

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Hospital hosted its 20th Annual Springfield Hospital Golf Challenge Sept. 16 at Okemo Valley Golf Club in Ludlow, Vt. and raised over $12,000 for its Operating Room Equipment Fund.

Sixty-eight tournament participants enjoyed a variety of competitions in addition to 18 holes of scramble golf tournament play. A new GMC Sierra Double Cab was up for grabs for a hole-in- one on hole 8, thanks to Springfield GMC Buick Cadillac and $10,000 was available on hole 17 for a hole-in-one, thanks to Ludlow Insurance Agency. No money or truck was awarded this year, but the day was still spectacular for golf.

“With Covid-19 in mind, we put into place all the precautions necessary to have a safe, yet enjoyable day of golf for the players and volunteers. We were all ready for a bit of normalcy and everyone understood the importance of being safe and following the current guidelines,” said Sandy Peplau, tournament organizer.

Winners in the A and B Flights were as follows: A Flight 1st Gross, Andy Courchesne, Jody Perkins, Matt Oscadel and Ted Stryhas; A Flight 2nd Gross, Rick Marasa, Chris Garvey, Brian Perkins and Greg Birsky; A Flight 1st Net, Curtis Lindamood, Deke Dexter, Steve Ankuda and Mike Martin; A Flight 2nd Net, Steve Currie, Eric Warren, Bruce Bentley and Robert Cornell.

B Flight 1st Gross, Greg White, Guy Alderdice, Tim Mello and Dave Muller; B Flight 2nd Gross, Steve Wierzbicki, Walter Oaks, Vic Baskivich and Mike Pinney; B Flight 1st Net, Peter Andrews, Jeff Perkins, Greg Goodrich and Jim Stokes; B Flight 2nd Net, Scott Kelley, Karl Wentworth, Mike Matulonis and Brett Jasinski.

The straightest drive was won by Bob Mahoney and longest putt went to Pat Moore.

Many thanks go to over 40 sponsors that made this a fundraising success. “It is obviously necessary to have people that are willing to play in the tournament, and for that we are very grateful. However, sponsors and raffle prize donors are key to how successful the event will be,” commented Peplau. Our tournament sponsors this year at the $1,000 level were Connecticut Valley Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine, SunSoil and The Richards Group. The entire list can be found at www.springfieldhospitalgiving.org/golf.