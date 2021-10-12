LUDLOW, Vt. – The 12th Annual Okemo Valley Golf Tournament was a wonderful afternoon during the glorious foliage season and a fun evening of camaraderie with fellow chamber members. Thank you to the team Fox Run Golf Club in Ludlow for hosting us and to the wonderful folks at Calcutta’s Restaurant & Sports Bar for a delicious dinner.

Congratulations to the winning teams:

First place: Art Randolph and Rich Cahill of People’s United Bank, Kevin Theissen of HWC Financial, and Mark Senegal of Fox Run Golf Club;

Thank you to all our sponsors: $10,000 Hole-in-One Prize sponsor Meiomi Wines; title sponsors Mary W. Davis Realtor & Associates, Law Office of Marylou Scofield, Magris Talc, Real Log Homes & Timberpeg & Jamaica Cottage Shop (& Pop-Up), and William Raveis Vermont Properties; hole sponsors Allen Pools & Spas, Awesome Graphics, Benson’s Chevrolet, ClearLake Furniture, Constellation Brands, Cota & Cota, Dakin & Benelli, Killarney’s, Knight Tubs Pools & Spas, Ludlow Insurance Agency, Okemo Valley Magazine, The Ryan Agency, Servpro of Windsor & Windham Counties, Weidman Law.

Special thanks to our 2021 Golf Committee Co-Chairs Julie Bowyer of Mary W. Davis Realtor & Associates and Mark Verespy of Killarney’s. Thanks also to Meaghan Lenigan-Kanagy from Dixon Golf for the fun golf games!