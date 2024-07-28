Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce 52nd annual Hackers Tournament

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The 52nd annual Hackers Tournament was held at the Crown Point Country Club on July 11, with 17 teams participating. The rain held off, the weather was wonderful, and the atmosphere was even better, making for a day of fun and humor.

Congratulations to our first-place winners. The net score winners were the Black River Produce team of Jay Kerner, Justin Lewis, Richard Cutia, and Brenden Nicholas. The gross score winners were the Cannatrol team of Richard Marasa, Geri Marasa, Jane Sandelman, and Christina Graves.

We want to give a big thank you to our major sponsors this year. Thank you to Ford of Claremont for being our hole-in-one sponsor. Unfortunately, no one sank a hole-in-one on hole 18 this year to take home a new car, but be sure to sign up next year for another shot. Jerry Farnum from State Farm sponsored our putting contest for a chance at $5,000 cash, again no winner, but a great competition. Claremont Savings Bank sponsored the longest drive competition, our winners of which were Christina Graves and Erik Forbes.

Thank you to BRUNT for sponsoring the beverage cart, and VTEL for sponsoring the banquet.

Thank you to our sponsors who made up our swag bag this year, John Landry with WCFR sponsored the bags, Cannatrol sponsored the towels, and North Star Health sponsored the water bottles.

We are also grateful to our hole sponsors, we could not run this event without your support. Hole sponsors were Richard’s Group, Willow Farm, Springfield Area Parent Child Center, Servpro, Dragonfly Designs, HB Energy Solutions, Cooper Fox, and Great Northern Liquidation.

As always, Crown Point provided a beautiful setting for the tournament and delicious food. Thanks go to Kristen Cook, as well as the course and kitchen staff for helping us put on a great event.

Also, a big thank you goes out to the following who helped put the event together: Cas Krupinsky, Hacker chairman; Mike Schmitt, chamber board president; Polly Blais and Taylor Drinker, chamber staff; and all of the volunteers for their dedication and hard work.