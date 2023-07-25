Springfield Chamber’s 51st annual Hackers Tournament recap

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – What a fantastic day on the fairway for the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce’s 51st Hackers Golf Tournament, held on July 13 at Crown Point Country Club. 18 teams hit the course, for a total of 72 players this year. A great time was had by all, and the weather was, thankfully, cooperative, with no rain. The field was split into two divisions, allowing for four first-place winning teams.

Winners in Flight A were: gross, Team Sigl, consisting of David Sigl, Bay Wheeler, Jeremy Sigl, Tony Moriglioni; and net, Team Claremont Savings Bank, consisting of Justin Provost, Jake St. Pierre, Greg Soho, Sean Long.

For Flight B, the winners were: gross, Team Black River Produce, consisting of Matt Elsesser, Kyle Price, Rich Cutia, Justin Lewis; and net, Team Senior Solutions, consisting of Lori Lintner, Moira Ennen, Susan Daigneault, Linden Ide.

A big thank you to Ford of Claremont, the hole-in-one contest sponsor – alas, nobody sank a hole-in-one on the 18th hole to win a vehicle this year, but everyone had a lot of fun trying. Thanks to Jerry Farnum State Farm for sponsoring the putting contest. A shoutout and thanks also to the banquet sponsor, Mascoma Bank; scorecard sponsor, WCFR Your Hometown Classic Hits; cart sponsor, Springfield Housing Authority; beer cart sponsor, Black River Coffee Bar; longest drive sponsor, Black River Innovation Campus; and player gifts sponsor, Pearl Street Creative Studio.

Thank you to this year’s Hole Sponsors: All Seasons Construction Corp, Bibens Home Center, Cannatrol, Casella Waste, Claremont Savings Bank, Cota & Cota, Dubois & King, HB Energy Solutions, Indelible, Inc., Lamb and McNaughton, P.C., One Credit Union, Primerica, Debra Cox Investment Advisor, The Richards Group, Servpro of Windham & Windsor Counties, Springfield Cadillac GMC, and VTel.

As always, Crown Point Country Club was a gorgeous setting for the tournament, with delicious food from the pub before and after the tournament. Many thanks to Andy Bladyka, George Heslin, Jim Remy, Kristin Cook, and the staff at Crown Point Country Club for helping to put on another great event.

Last but not least, a big thank you to the volunteers, and to the planning committee that organized this fun-filled Hacker’s Day tournament: Chairman Cas Krupinsky of Pearl Street Creative Studio; Michael Schmitt of Black River Coffee Bar; Noah Vittum of HB Energy Solutions; Marlo Mora and Dave of Mascoma Bank; April of Pearl Street Creative Studio; Sue Dana of Senior Solutions; Jerry Farnum, State Farm agent; Taylor Drinker, membership and events director; and Alice Page, administrative director

Visit the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce website for photos: www.springfieldvt.com.