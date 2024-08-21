Springfield Booster Club Golf Tournament a success

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – It was wonderful to see so many smiling faces as they wrapped up an afternoon of golf at Crown Point Country Club for the second annual Booster Club Caddyshack Tournament, in support of Springfield’s student athletes. Funds raised during the tournament continue to support the Springfield Booster Club’s mission to benefit student athletes at Riverside Middle School and Springfield High School. The booster club provides funds for scholarships, individual student equipment needs, and awards, in addition to a multiyear pledge to the Springfield School District to fund the Brown Field bleacher project.

Congratulations to tournament winners. First place gross score was team Cinderella Story, consisting of Ryan Seaver, Nate Duford, Tami Stagner, and Meryden Seaver; second place was Bushwood Housing Authority Team #1, consisting of Peter Andrews, Tracy Johnson, and Jeff Perkins.

First place net score was team Wang Tang Clan, consisting of Nick Skrocki, Paul Spicer, Bay Wheeler, and Aaron Sylvester; second place was team Ditch Diggers, consisting of Mike Davey, Eric Laffayette, Rick Pembroke, and Michael Messer.

In addition to a giant thank you to our players, we would like to thank our sponsors. The tournament sponsor was Energy Efficient Investments; Eagle sponsors were ARC Mechanical and HB Energy; Birdie sponsors were Cannatrol, ImageTek, and Springfield Rotary Club; Tee/Green sponsors were 802 Credit Union, Crissy Webster Counseling, One Credit Union, Precision Software Corporation, Red House Press, Shear Beauty Salon, and Ultimate Auto Body; gifts in kind, donations, and other sponsorships were provided by Black River Produce, Crissy Webster Counseling, Edgar May Health Center, JC’s Market & Deli, LBL Fabrications, Shaw’s Supermarket, Springfield Reporter, St. Johnsbury GMC, Willow Farm Pet Services, Paul and Eileen Kendall, and Springfield Cosmos Athletics.