SHS Alumni Association to host the 18th Annual Golf Tournament

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield High School Alumni Association will host their 18th Annual Golf Tournament at Crown Point Country Club, Friday, June 18. This is a scramble event, with a shotgun start at 1 p.m.

Bill Flore, tournament director, and the entire SHS Alumni Golf Committee invite you to join your classmates and friends at a chance to win $25,000 cash for hole-in-one on the 18th hole, courtesy of the Tracy family. Or try your skill at the Air Cannon, sponsored by ARC Mechanical Contractors Inc.

The event includes a bag lunch prior to start, sponsored in part by the generosity of Dragon Fly Designs, with appetizers and awards to follow the tournament. Thank you also to some of our early entry sponsors: Bibens Home Center, Buffum Realty, DuBois & King Inc., Parker & Ankuda, and Woodbury Florist for supporting this event.

This annual fundraising event has long been successful for raising money for college scholarships given to Springfield High School graduates, totaling over $20,000 each year. It also supports newsletter communications to our alumni and will help fund our next annual Alumni Day Banquet and Parade that this community enjoys so much.

For more information about the event, our photo gallery, or an entry form to play in the tournament, please visit our website at www.shsalumni.com, and choose the events tab. For signups, we can take the first 22 teams only, and they are filling up fast. Do not wait, if you want to play, sign up now!

To make a donation of product or service for the raffle or to secure your spot as cash sponsor at this year’s event, please contact Bill at bill.flore73@gmail.com or Amber at amber.bedi84@gmail.com. Please join us for a another great golf and social event this year – we’re all looking forward to seeing you there!