Ludlow Side Hill Cronchers thanks supporters

LUDLOW, Vt. – On Friday, June 21, the Ludlow Side Hill Cronchers Snowmobile Club held a fundraiser golf tournament dedicated to the Ellison family. We are grateful for the Ellison family, who has given over 50 years of volunteerism, through multiple generations, to our club. Pat and Jim were part of our founding members, helping to bring snowmobiling to Ludlow as we know it today. Two of their sons, Randy and Bernie, are still active members, doing everything from grooming, to trails, to fundraising, and more.

The golf tournament was held at Fox Run Golf Club in Ludlow, Vt. The sold-out tournament had a spectacular turnout. The club would like to thank all the players, volunteers, sponsors, and Fox Run Golf Club/Calcutta’s for making the day such a success. We would also like to thank Killarney’s Irish Pub for helping us to open our festivities by hosting our gathering the night before. Somehow, miraculously, the rain even held out. Both Killarney’s and Fox Run did a great job, and a good time was had by all. To add to the fun, Benson’s Chevrolet sponsored prizes at several holes, including a grand prize of a chance to win a 2024 Chevy Trax with a hole-in-one at hole eight. Much gratitude to all the following sponsors of the Side Hill Croncher 2024 Golf Tournament:

American Legion Post 36, Arnow Construction LLC, Ballard-Hobart Auxiliary 36, Beaudoin Incorporated, Benson’s Chevrolet Inc., Birdseye Cafe, Blake Carpentry, Brewfest Beverage Company, Cavendish Green Mountain Snow Fleas, Chester Snowmobile Club, Community Snacks, Crocker’s Boatyard, Dalene Flooring Carpet One, Diamond Realty, DJ’s Restaurant, Four Square Hospitality, Fox Run Golf Club, Frank and Patty Companik, Grafton Cheese, Hair by Paula, Haynes Construction, Heiden Construction, Henry O’Reilly Builders & Remodeling, Homestyle Hostel, Jamie and Bonnie Wadlow, Jeff and Anna Lathrop, John Blake Carpentry, McNeil & Reedy Clothing, John Murphy Jr., Johnny’s Kitchen, Killarney’s Irish Pub, LaValley Building Supply, Lee Whiting (Community Snacks), Little Mexico Restaurant, Long Trail Brewing Company, Ludlow Insurance Agency, Luther Fence Inc., Main & Mountain, Mount Holly Snow Flyers, Palladium Builders, Pop’s Biscotti & Chocolate, Precision Aquatics Group, Precision International Automotive Products, Putnam Swimming Pools, R&R Brothers Electrical, S.K. Enterprises, Sanderson Contracting, Singleton’s General Store, Sons of American Legion 36, Team Manafort, Ted Stryhas Builders, The Creaser Family, The Eatery by Vermont Bliss, The Lushinks Family, The Marshall Family, The Peabody Family, TPW Real Estate Sales & Rentals (John Napier), TPW Real Estate (Karen Wilson), and Turner & Sons Roofing and Siding.

The Ludlow Side Hill Cronchers is a volunteer club which maintains the snowmobile trails in Ludlow, Vt. The generous support the club received is a major help in funding those efforts. Proceeds will go toward the club’s various volunteer efforts in Ludlow, Vt.